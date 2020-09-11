Amsterdam Dance Event announces Specials series

ADE has organised a series of Covid-proof concerts, scheduled to take place across the Dutch capital this autumn

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is presenting a series of Covid-proof concerts this autumn, in place of its regular flagship event.

The series will go under the banner of ADE Specials and will take place between 21 and 25 October in venues across Amsterdam.





Speedy J, Peaking Lights and Satori are among the artists who will peform in limited-capacity, seated venues including Concertgebouw, Melkweg, Muziekgebouw, Paradiso and Tolhuistuin.

The ADE Specials program also features artist talks, studio tours, masterclasses, artistic cross-overs and a film program.

ADE Pro, the festival’s conference, will take place in an online-first format, combining an extended digital program with limited physical networking element.

Grammy award-winning artist James Blake will be in conversation with mental health expert Jennie Morton on the underlying links between the processes driving creativity and mental conditions such as depression, as well as managing the challenges of a life dominated by artistic creativity and more.

Deborah Mannis-Gardner will go in-depth with a workshop based around what you need to know about clearing music for sync use and the reasons behind what sort of music works best across a range of contexts and other insights.

The conference program will also feature panel talks and interviews with Bandcamp’s Aly Gillani, VFX specialist and filmmaker Angelo White, VEVO’s Claudia de Wolff, BBC Radio 1 DJ Jaguar and music industry entrepreneur Merck Mercuriadis.

The Dutch government recently announced €482 million aid for the region’s culture sector, which includes €150m to be allocated towards music venues and theatres.

