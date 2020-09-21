The Associates: Impala, Intix, Live DMA

Amid the ongoing shutdown of the global concert business, IQ showcases its association partners, whose work is more vital now than ever

Covid-19 has impacted every business sector around the world, but with live entertainment likely to be one of the last industries to return, given social distancing regulations, the associations that represent its millions of employees have never been more important.

As restrictions in many countries enter yet another month, for issue 91 IQ found out more about some of our association partners and discovered just what they are doing to help their members navigate and survive.

Impala (Europe)

Impala, the Independent Music Companies Association, represents music companies across Europe, most of which are micro, small or medium-sized businesses (99% of the music industry in Europe is made up of small and medium-sized enterprises [SMEs] or are self-releasing artists). Known as the “independents”, the companies represented by Impala are often the leaders in terms of innovation and discovering new music and artists.

Independents account for more than 80% of all new releases and 80% of the sector’s jobs. Currently, Impala has almost 5,000 members, comprising a mix of associations of independent companies and direct members. Membership fees start from €100 per year and increase to thousands of euros per annum for associations and larger companies.

As part of its pandemic work, Impala created a task force and a mapping tool to help address the effects of the crisis on the independent sector in Europe.

On 25 March, Impala task force published a crisis plan seeking urgent action at EU, national and sector level to try to secure a coordinated approach across Europe to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on the independent music sector. On 29 April, Impala also released a proposed ten-step roadmap that includes a timeline and which sets out financial and non-financial tools to help increase liquidity in the music and broader cultural industries.

Intix members can apply for a one-time $100 assistance award for whatever they may need, from groceries to help paying a bill

Intix

The International Ticketing Association (Intix) is a non-profit membership organisation that connects entertainment professionals with the “education, visionary thinking, innovation, tools and relationships they need to ignite and sustain success while delivering optimal customer experiences”.

More than 1,400 people attended the latest Intix conference in January 2020 in New York City. Intix members represent organisations from across the United States, Canada and 25 other countries.

Intix has stepped up as a community to do whatever it can to support live entertainment ticketing professionals and the industry during this global pandemic. Intix has opened and un-gated areas that were traditionally only available to its members, and has added a new pandemic resource page that is augmented daily to keep abreast of changing information; created an open forum for the sharing of information, ideas and resources; and holds a weekly virtual Wednesday Wisdom meeting that is open to all, for support, information and resource sharing.

Intix is at the forefront of US national and federal relief programmes, lending its voice and expertise to advocacy for the industry. It has also established the Intix Member COVID-19 Relief Fund, which has raised more than US$40,000 (€36,500). Current Intix members can apply for a one-time $100 (€91) assistance award for whatever they may need, from groceries or a prescription to help paying a bill.

Live DMA organises informal online meetings to allow members to share information on the challenges they are facing

Live DMA (Europe)

The Live DMA network spans 16 countries, with members that are typically national or regional associations representing the interests of live music venues, clubs and/or festivals. Live DMA also welcomes associate members, thus supporting the structure of regional and national associations in countries where the live music sector lacks a representative body. Membership fees range from €1,650–2,300 per year, while an associate membership is fixed at an annual €600.

During the pandemic, Live DMA has provided a range of support mechanisms for its members:

Resources : Live DMA collects and provides resources to support members on a national level. These include compilations of advocacy approaches, overviews of support policies in different countries, information digests relating to EU decisions, and the sharing of inspiring initiatives

: Live DMA collects and provides resources to support members on a national level. These include compilations of advocacy approaches, overviews of support policies in different countries, information digests relating to EU decisions, and the sharing of inspiring initiatives Members’ meetings and working groups : Live DMA organises informal online meetings to allow members to share information on the challenges they are facing, to share best practice and to cooperate on a variety of levels in order to help venues, clubs and festivals through the crisis

: Live DMA organises informal online meetings to allow members to share information on the challenges they are facing, to share best practice and to cooperate on a variety of levels in order to help venues, clubs and festivals through the crisis Support on data collection : Live DMA organises webinars and individual meetings for its membership, in order to assist with gathering data and to help evaluate the impact the pandemic has had on them

: Live DMA organises webinars and individual meetings for its membership, in order to assist with gathering data and to help evaluate the impact the pandemic has had on them Advocacy: Live DMA has joined forces with other organisations from music, culture and creative sectors in Europe to call for adapted measures to get through this crisis

