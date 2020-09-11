Eps Scandinavia relocates to Sweden

Under new CEO Frank Zetterberg, eps’s Scandinavian operations will move from Denmark to a new logistics hub in Motala, Sweden

After more than a decade in Copenhagen, eps has announced the relocation of its Scandinavian business to Motala in Sweden.

The German-headquartered concert infrastructure giant, which also has offices in Poland, Italy, Switzerland, the UK, Australia and the Americas, including a new operation in Canada, says Motala is the “perfect place” for the company’s main Nordic hub, being located centrally to all major Scandinavian cities.





The news follows the appointment of Frank Zetterberg, formerly of Stockholm Exhibition Centre and esports firm DreamHack, as CEO of eps Scandinavia in March 2020. He is based in Stockholm, running eps’s Stockholm and Matala facilities, as well as the company as a whole.

With the relocation of the company to Sweden, the co-founder and long-time managing director of eps Scandinavia, Bo Teichert, has left the company.

“I’m excited to start up eps in Sweden; we will be able to cater to more clients and new business areas where eps hasn’t been before,” comments Zetterberg. “The relocation to Motala makes it possible for us to respond quicker and more agile towards our new and existing clients.”

Okan Tombulca, managing director of the eps group, adds: “I am delighted to welcome Fredrik Zetterberg to our company. He brings a wealth of experience, in-depth knowledge, and an understanding of all aspects of our industry.

“With Fredrik in our team and the strategic relocation of the company, we will be able to better meet the needs of our customers in the growing Scandinavian market. By taking this step, we as the eps group are also consistently proceeding our path of steady growth.”

