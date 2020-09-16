Red alert: French live business joins campaign

France is the latest country to adopt the UK-born initiative #WeMakeEvents, calling on the government to support its struggling events sector

France has become the most recent country to join the UK-born initiative #WeMakeEvents, signalling a “red alert” (alerte rouge) for its entertainment and events industry.

The initiative, which has also been adopted by nations including Spain, the Netherlands and the US, was launched to give visibility to the UK’s struggling events sector and to urge the governments to take action to ensure its survival.





“France is suffering the full brunt of the consequences of Covid-19 threatening entire sectors of activity directly linked to live shows, reads a statement from Synpase, the AV trade union, “foremost among which are events and shows: the first to stop business, and the last to resume…

“The technical providers of live shows and events are today destitute, faced with a collapse in their turnover”

“The companies represented by Synpase are today destitute, faced with a collapse in their turnover of 80% on average in 2020, and with the greatest uncertainties for the start of the coming year. [The impact of Covid-19] threatens their survival, as well as that of the tens of thousands of jobs that compose them.”

France’s ‘red alert’ is taking place between 14–18 September with the support of the public authorities, technical service providers and manufacturers.

Distributors will light their company buildings in red, as well as public and private buildings in Paris, Marseille, Strasbourg, Tours, Orleans, Tourcoing and other French cities.

On 30 September, all eight countries that have previously been involved in the campaign will unite under the #WeMakeEvents banner for a global day of action.

Similar initiatives have taken place across Europe including Germany’s Night of Light and Belgium’s Sound of Silence.

