Hotel-based music festival to debut in Australia

Remix Hotel will livestream exclusive sets from local and international DJs in suites and spaces at Brisbane hotel Ovolo The Valley

Australian company XR Events is launching Remix Hotel, a music festival which will see exclusive DJ sets broadcast live in suites and spaces at Brisbane hotel Ovolo The Valley.

The Covid-safe festival will take place between 9 and 11 October, featuring livestreams from local and international artists including Groove Armada, Marshall Jefferson and Jason Bye.





“Remix Hotel has been a vision ever since our first lockdown back in March,” said organiser Michael Watt.

“We’re so proud to be able to have some of the biggest names in clubland contributing to our event. Remix Hotel is a new concept that works within Covid-19 guidelines, it’s an entire weekend lifestyle experience like nothing that’s ever been done before.”

“It’s an entire weekend lifestyle experience like nothing that’s ever been done before”

“We’ve always been a place of wonder, where you can expect the unexpected,“ added Ovolo Group’s group marketing director Stephen Howard.

“Working with XR Events to create this innovative, industry-leading experience shows Ovolo’s love of music and art with complete assurance that our guests are in safe, thoroughly washed hands through our OC/DC initiative (Obsessive Commitment to Deep Cleaning) and Covid-safe planning.”

Each room booked will include two tickets for the event, however, during sets, six people will be allowed in each room under the event’s Covid-19 Safety Plan.

The event can also be experienced from VIP seating areas across four curated entertainment spaces in the hotel. Safety supervisors will be on hand monitoring social distancing.

A number of hotel-based festivals and concert series have popped up around the world since the pandemic began, in countries including Canada, Spain, Sweden.

