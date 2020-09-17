Oak View Group set to build Coachella Valley arena

The 10,000-capacity arena, which was originally going to be built on tribal land in Downtown Palm Springs, has found a new home

Oak View Group (OVG) – the US-based venue development, advisory and investment company co-founded by former AEG CEO Tim Leiweke and ex-Live Nation chairman Irving Azoff – and The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation are building a brand new entertainment arena in Coachella Valley.

The privately financed 10,000-capacity arena will be located in Riverside County near the City of Palm Desert and will span 300,000 square feet.





Originally, the arena was to be located on 16 acres of tribal land in Downtown Palm Springs belonging to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, a federally recognised Indian Tribe, however negotiations fell through.

“After more than a year of good faith negotiations we were unable to finalise an agreement with the Agua Caliente tribal leaders for OVG to lease, develop and operate the privately funded arena,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group.

“We appreciate the ongoing support and encouragement from the community and are very pleased to be partnering with the Berger Foundation who share our vision for creating a world-class venue for the Coachella Valley and what will be one of the most premier music and professional sports arenas in the world.”

“The venue will be a major must-play destination for top talent”

Irving Azoff, co-founder of Oak View Group added: “As a local La Quinta resident, I am excited about having a world-class arena built.

“The venue will be a major must-play destination for top talent and be the ultimate fan-friendly showcase for both valley’s sports and entertainment attendees.”

Live music behemoth Live Nation Entertainment will continue to work as a strategic partner and supply the new arena with its large stable of top touring artists and premium live events.

“We’re proud to work with Oak View Group and the Berger Foundation on what will no doubt be an amazing venue,” said Bob Roux, president of Live Nation, US Concerts.

“This new arena creates the opportunity for the whole region to enjoy incredible concerts and our entire touring team is truly excited and looking forward to delivering a significant calendar of annual concert events.”

The arena will also serve as the official home of the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League franchise.

