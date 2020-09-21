fbpx
news

Paradigm makes temporary lay-offs permanent

180 of the 250 employees who were laid off temporarily in the early days of the pandemic have lost their jobs for good

By IQ on 21 Sep 2020

Paradigm chairman and CEO Sam Gores

Paradigm chairman and CEO Sam Gores


Paradigm Talent Agency is to permanently lay off 180 employees – around 70% of the workers who were let go temporarily in March – CEO Sam Gores has told the agency’s remaining staff.

“As you know, over the last six months, we have brought back as many of our temporarily laid off colleagues as we could; unfortunately, the profound effects of the coronavirus have continued to severely impact every aspect of our industry and our world for longer than we had even imagined six months ago,” writes Gores in an email to staff.

“Consequently, we had to examine every aspect of our business and make this difficult decision.”

“The effects of the coronavirus have continued to severely impact every aspect of our industry … for longer than we had imagined”

Hollywood-headquartered Paradigm – which also has offices in London (the former Coda), Toronto, Nashville, Chicago, New York, Austin, Texas, and elsewhere in California, was one of the first major music agencies to make staff reductions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic – laying off an estimated 250 employees (initially reported as 100) in mid-March.

At the start of 2020, Paradigm had more than 700 employees.

UTA announced earlier this month that around 50 employees would lose their jobs permanently, as the shutdown in concert touring continues to negatively affect the global agency sector.

 

Related stories

