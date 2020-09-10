Spain’s live industry goes on ‘red alert’

The country will adopt the UK-born initiative #WeMakeEvents, in order to give visibility to the struggling events sector and urge the government to take action

Spain has become the most recent country to join the UK-born initiative #WeMakeEvents, signalling a “red alert” for its entertainment and events industry.

The initiative, which has also been adopted by nations including the Netherlands and the US, was launched to give visibility to the UK’s struggling events sector and to urge the governments to take action to ensure its survival.





Spain’s edition of the movement will take place on 17 September, mobilising 28 cities including Madrid, Barcelona and Ibiza.

The country’s red alert manifesto includes calls for the “immediate reactivation of the cultural and event agendas of the public administrations, under strict compliance with all health security protocols,” as well as the establishment of a “direct aid” for companies and self-employed professionals in the sector.

The manifesto addresses issues affecting the self-employed, employed and companies in the industry, as well as the sector as a whole.

On 30 September, all seven countries that have previously been involved in the campaign will unite under the #WeMakeEvents banner for a global day of action.

Similar initiatives have taken place across Europe including Germany’s Night of Light and Belgium’s Sound of Silence.

According to the Financial Times, this week, Spain became the first EU state to record more than half-a-million cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

During the past 14 days, it has recorded 260 Coronavirus infections per 100,000 of the population — twice the level in France, the next worst affected country on the continent.

Last month, health minister Salvador Illa announced that discotheques, cocktail bars and dance halls will be closed for the foreseeable future due to the spike in Coronavirus cases.

