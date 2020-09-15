ThisIsWhoWeAre: Irish National Awareness Week begins

The Epic Working Group warns that tens of thousands of Irish production jobs will be lost without financial support from the government

The Events Production Industry Covid-19 Working Group (Epic) in the Republic of Ireland has declared a ‘National Awareness Week’ to highlight the plight of the events production sector during the coronavirus shutdown.

Epic, launched earlier this year, represents 3,500 full-time and 15,000 part-time Irish events workers, the vast majority of whom have been out of work since 12 March. The National Awareness week runs from Monday 14 to Sunday 20 September, and encourages the public to support the cause using the hashtag #ThisIsWhoWeAre on social media.





“The non-funded live entertainment sector accounts for 90% of all the tickets sold in Ireland, but does not have access to Arts Council [of Ireland] funding,” reads a statement shared by organisers (h/t Hot Press).

“The wider events sector needs to be supported now, or this industry worth €3.5 billion to the Irish economy will be lost, along with the brilliant SMEs and skilled workforce that has taken decades to cultivate.”

In a video shared by Epic, production manager Ronan Murphy said the Irish production sector currently “punches way above our weight”, but warned that without government support Irish promoters may be forced to bring in personnel and crew from the UK:

IQ reported last week that Irish live music industry figures are appealing for clarity from the government on when shows may resume. At press time, a maximum of just six people are allowed to attend an indoor live event.

